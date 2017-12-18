‘Extras’ and ‘Ugly Betty’ star Ashley Jensen is in mourning following the sudden death of her husband.
Terence Beesley was found unconscious at the home he shared with the actress in Camerton, Somerset.
An ambulance was called to the property, but the 60-year-old actor and writer did not survive.
A spokeswoman for the star, currently appearing in the BBC drama ‘Love, Lies and Records’, said: “Ashley is devastated and respectfully asks for privacy at this extremely sad and difficult time.”
The cause of his death at the end of last month is not known, and an inquest will not be concluded until the new year.
A spokesman for Mr Beesley said: “It is with great sadness that I can confirm that Terence passed away at the end of November.”
The couple, who have an eight-year-old son together, married in 2007 after meeting during a stage production of ‘King Lear’ in London in 1999.
During his career, the actor appeared in ‘EastEnders’, ‘The Bill’, ‘Where the Heart Is’, ‘Casualty’ ‘Midsomer Murders’ and most recently in ITV’s period drama series ‘Victoria’ .