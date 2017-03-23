For the latest in our WISE WORDS interview series - where stars from a whole range of fields share the important life lessons they’ve learned along the way - we’re posing some of the big questions to actor ASHLEY WALTERS.

Ashley is one of the stars of the new series of ‘Drunk History’, a show which faithfully tells you all those bits you missed in history class, as told by drunk comedians.

He first made his mark as a rapper going by the name of Asher D, and as a member of the So Solid Crew.

Following childhood roles in ‘Grange Hill’ and other TV shows, more recently, he has turned full-time to acting, with roles in ‘Bullet Boy’, ‘Top Boy’ and ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin’.

For his latest gig, Ashley sat down with HuffPostUK this week to share some of his hardest lessons, his hilarious guilty pleasure, and what keeps his feet firmly on the ground...

What do you do to completely switch off?

I sit down on my sofa and I turn on ‘Judge Judy’. That’s my guilty pleasure. I could do a whole day of that.

How do you deal with any negativity that comes your way?

I try to tell myself that, in every negative, there is a positive. I’m not a fan of social media, to be honest. I do have accounts, but I decided over the New Year that I would give myself a year off, because I felt that it took away some of my creativity. When you’re watching a lot of other people, it seeps into your own creativity and starts to dilute it.

When and where are you at your happiest?

Definitely when I’m with my kids. I have a lovely baby boy, he’s just turned five months, and he’s my pride and joy.