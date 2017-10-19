All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • LIFESTYLE

    Badass 94-Year-Old Rides Motorbike With Rufus Hound, Proves You’re Never Too Old To Chase Your Dreams

    🏍🏍🏍

    19/10/2017 17:18 BST | Updated 20/10/2017 14:39 BST

    Mary Johnston, 94, fell in love with motorbikes while touring Europe with her late husband.

    But when she moved into the Royal Hospital Chelsea, it looked like her riding days were behind her.

    That was until Movember ambassador Rufus Hound heard about Mary’s dream, and agreed to help make it become a reality. 

    Max Thurlow

    This short, heart-warming film shows Mary don her Scarlets - the uniform worn on special occasions by residents at the Royal Hospital Chelsea - and ride again. 

    The Royal Hospital is a charity that cares for older military veterans and supported the film to help publicise the importance of living life to the full. 

    Professor Deborah Sturdy OBE Director of Health and Wellbeing at the Royal Hospital, said: 

    “At the Royal Hospital we believe in living life to the full . Our British Army veterans embrace older age through living in a community supported by their comrades and  engaging in an programme of activities both within the Royal Hospital and wider community. Keeping active is key to ensuring a meaningful and happy life and we see that every day amongst those living here.”

    MORE:WomenageingRufus Hound50plus

    Conversations