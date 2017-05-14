The biggest stars in British television were out in force on Sunday (14 May) for the 63rd annual Bafta TV Awards.

Celebrating the best of 2016’s small screen offerings, the nation’s favourite actors, presenters and entertainers all descended on the Royal Festival Hall on London’s Southbank.

But before the awards - this year presented by former ‘Great British Bake Off’ host Sue Perkins - were handed out, there was the small matter of the red carpet.

PA

Take a look at all the arrivals in the gallery below...

Bafta TV Awards 2017 Red Carpet