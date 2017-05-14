Sue Perkins couldn’t resist making a quip about her departure from ‘The Great British Bake Off’ as she opened the TV Bafta Awards on Sunday (14 May) night.
The presenter, who fronted the prestigious ceremony for the first time, made light of the show’s move to Channel 4 in her opening monologue.
The hit baking show left the BBC last year, after the rights were poached by Channel 4, prompting Sue and co-host Mel Giedroyc to quit out of loyalty, along with judge Mary Berry.
Joking about their replacements, Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig, Sue likened the situation to recent BBC drama ‘The Replacement’.
“How amazing were Vicky McClure and Morven Christie in ‘The Replacement’?” she asked. “A show about how stressful it can be when someone takes over your job.
“I mean, I really couldn’t relate to it.”
Drawing a roar of laughter from the audience, she continued: “Genuinely, hand on heart, best of luck to the new ‘Bake Off’ team. They are going to need it - they’re about to discover what Mel and I left them in the groundsheet.”
Coming out of a VT, she later joked: “Best crack on before someone sells the format to Channel 4.”
Mel’s comments came just moments after she reunited with former ‘GBBO’ judge Mary Berry for a special sketch played at the top of the show.
The pair were seen playing a game of strip poker before being interrupted by ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ contestant Ed Balls, who also joked about being Line Of Duty’s Balaclava Man.
Check out all the winners at the 2017 TV Baftas.
See all the red carpet snaps from the TV Baftas in the gallery below...