Sue Perkins couldn’t resist making a quip about her departure from ‘The Great British Bake Off’ as she opened the TV Bafta Awards on Sunday (14 May) night.

The presenter, who fronted the prestigious ceremony for the first time, made light of the show’s move to Channel 4 in her opening monologue.

The hit baking show left the BBC last year, after the rights were poached by Channel 4, prompting Sue and co-host Mel Giedroyc to quit out of loyalty, along with judge Mary Berry.