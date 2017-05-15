Anyone who tuned into Sunday (15 May) night’s Bafta TV Awards will have seen Sue Perkins quipping about her departure from ‘The Great British Bake Off’, but bosses left a chunk out of her opening monologue after she turned the air blue.
The star, who was hosting the prestigious ceremony for the first time, was censored by producers having deliberately sworn on stage.
She was heard telling the audience at London’s Royal Festival Hall (via The Sun): “I live for live. Give me a seven second delay and I will use it, you blistering c***faced f*** trumpets.”
Unsurprisingly, the gag was absent from the broadcast, which actually aired on BBC One with an hour-or-so delay.
Sue couldn’t resist making a gag about Bake Off’s move to Channel 4 during her monologue, after the hit baking show was poached from the BBC last year in a £75million deal.
She and co-host Mel Giedroyc later stepped down out of loyalty to the broadcaster, as did judge Mary Berry.
Joking about their replacements, Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig, Sue likened the situation to recent BBC drama ‘The Replacement’.
“How amazing were Vicky McClure and Morven Christie in ‘The Replacement’?” she asked. “A show about how stressful it can be when someone takes over your job.
“I mean, I really couldn’t relate to it.”
Drawing a roar of laughter from the audience, she continued: “Genuinely, hand on heart, best of luck to the new ‘Bake Off’ team. They are going to need it - they’re about to discover what Mel and I left them in the groundsheet.”
Coming out of a VT, she later joked: “Best crack on before someone sells the format to Channel 4.”
Mel’s comments came just moments after she reunited with former ‘GBBO’ judge Mary Berry for a special sketch played at the top of the show.
The pair were seen playing a game of strip poker before being interrupted by ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ contestant Ed Balls, who also joked about being Line Of Duty’s Balaclava Man.