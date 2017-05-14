‘Happy Valley’, ‘Planet Earth II’ and ‘Damilola, Our Loved Boy’ were the big winners at this year’s TV Bafta Awards.
Each of the three BBC shows bagged two gongs during Sunday (14 May) night’s ceremony, hosted by Sue Perkins.
‘Happy Valley’ scooped the award for Best Drama and Best Actress went to the series’ Sarah Lancashire, while ‘Damilola, Our Loved Boy’ was awarded Best Single Drama, with Wunmi Mosaku picking up the prize for Best Supporting Actress.
‘Planet Earth II’ won Best Specialist Factual Show, also being awarded Virgin TV’s Must See Moment, which was voted for by the public.
The moment in question was a sequence which saw an iguana trying to escape the clutches of a group of snakes.
Joanna Lumley was also honoured with the top award of the evening, taking home the Bafta Fellowship prize, which was presented to her by her ‘Absolutely Fabulous’ co-star Jennifer Saunders.
Elsewhere, there were awards for ‘Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway’, ‘Emmerdale’ and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.
But shows such as ‘EastEnders’, ‘The Great British Bake Off’ and ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ all left empty handed, as did Netflix series ‘The Crown’, which actually had the most nominations, with three nods.
See the full list of winners below...
DRAMA SERIES
’The Crown’
‘The Durrells’
‘Happy Valley’
‘War And Peace’
ENTERTAINMENT PERFORMANCE
Adam Hills - ‘The Last Leg’
Claudia Winkleman - ‘Strictly Come Dancing’
Graham Norton - ‘The Graham Norton Show’
Michael McIntyre - ‘Michael McIntyre’s Big Show’
SPECIALIST FACTUAL
’Alan Bennett’s Diaries’
‘Attenborough’s Life That Glows’
’Grayson Perry: All Man’
‘Planet Earth II’
FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME
Diane Morgan - ‘Cunk on Shakespeare’
Lesley Manville - ‘Mum’
Olivia Colman - ‘Fleabag’
Phoebe Waller-Bridge - ‘Fleabag’
MINI-SERIES
’The Hollow Crown: The Wars Of The Roses’
‘National Treasure’
‘The Secret’
’The Witness For The Prosecution’
BAFTA SPECIAL AWARD
Nick Frasier
MALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME
Asim Chaudhry - ‘People Just Do Nothing’
David Mitchell - ‘Upstart Crow’
Harry Enfield - ‘The Windsors’
Steve Coogan - ‘Alan Partridge’s Scissored Isle’
VIRGIN TV’S MUST SEE MOMENT
’Game Of Thrones’: Battle of the Bastards
’The Late Late Show With James Corden’: Carpool Karaoke with Michelle Obama
’Line Of Duty’: Urgent Exit Required
’Planet Earth II’: Snakes vs Iguana Chase
’Strictly Come Dancing’: Ed Balls’ Gangnam Style
’Who Do You Think You Are?’: Danny Dyer’s origins
REALITY & CONSTRUCTED FACTUAL
’First Dates’
’Muslims Like Us’
’The Real Marigold Hotel’
’The Secret Lives Of 5 Year Olds’
COMEDY & COMEDY ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME
’Charlie Brooker’s 2016 Wipe’
’Cunk On Shakespeare’
’The Last Leg’
‘Taskmaster’
SUPPORTING ACTOR
Daniel Mays - ‘Line of Duty’
Jared Harris - ‘The Crown’
John Lithgow - ‘The Crown’
Tom Hollander - ‘The Night Manager’
SOAP & CONTINUING DRAMA
’Casualty’
‘EastEnders’
‘Emmerdale’
‘Hollyoaks’
SPORT
The Open (Sky Sports)
Rio 2016 Olympics (BBC)
Rio 2016 Paralympics (Channel 4)
Six Nations: England Vs Wales (ITV)
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Nicola Walker - ‘Last Tango In Halifax’
Siobhan Finneran - ‘Happy Valley’
Vanessa Kirby - ‘The Crown’
Wunmi Mosaku - ‘Damilola, Our Loved Boy’
FEATURES
’The Doctor Who Gave Up Drugs’
’The Great British Bake Off’
‘Travel Man: 48 Hours In’
‘Who Do You Think You Are?’
SCRIPTED COMEDY
’Camping’
’Fleabag’
’Flowers’
’People Just Do Nothing’
ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME
’Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway’
‘Britain’s Got Talent’
‘Michael McIntyre’s Big Show’
‘Strictly Come Dancing’
LEADING ACTOR
Adeel Akhtar - ‘Murdered By My Father’
Babou Ceesay - ‘Damilola, Our Loved Boy’
Benedict Cumberbatch - ‘The Hollow Crown: The Wars Of The Roses’
Robbie Coltrane - ‘National Treasure’
LEADING ACTRESS
Claire Foy - ‘The Crown’
Jodie Comer - ‘Thirteen’
Nikki Amuka-Bird - ‘NW’
Sarah Lancashire - ‘Happy Valley’
FELLOWSHIP
Joanna Lumley
Other awards presented during the night:
SINGLE DRAMA
’Aberfan: The Green Hollow’
‘Damilola, Our Loved Boy’
‘Murdered By My Father’
‘NW’
FACTUAL SERIES
‘24 Hours In Police Custody’
‘Exodus: Our Journey To Europe’
‘Kids On The Edge’
’The Prosecutors: Real Crime And Punishment’
SINGLE DOCUMENTARY
’Behind Closed Doors’
‘Hillsborough’
’How To Die: Simon’s Choice’
‘Hypernormalisation’
INTERNATIONAL
’The Night Of’
‘The People Vs OJ Simpson: American Crime Story’
‘Stranger Things’
’Transparent’
LIVE EVENT
‘The Centenary Of The Battle Of The Somme’
‘Shakespeare Live! From The RSC’
‘Stand Up To Cancer’
‘The Queen’s 90th Birthday Celebration’
NEWS COVERAGE
Channel 4 News: Brexit - Day One
BBC North West Tonight: Hillsborough Inquests
Sky News Tonight - Aleppo: Death Of A City
Victoria Derbyshire - BBC News
CURRENT AFFAIRS
’Inside Obama’s White House’
‘Teenage Prison Abuse Exposed’ (’Panorama’)
‘Three Days Of Terror: The Charlie Hebdo Attacks’
‘Unarmed Black Male’