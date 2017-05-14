‘Happy Valley’, ‘Planet Earth II’ and ‘Damilola, Our Loved Boy’ were the big winners at this year’s TV Bafta Awards.

Each of the three BBC shows bagged two gongs during Sunday (14 May) night’s ceremony, hosted by Sue Perkins.

‘Happy Valley’ scooped the award for Best Drama and Best Actress went to the series’ Sarah Lancashire, while ‘Damilola, Our Loved Boy’ was awarded Best Single Drama, with Wunmi Mosaku picking up the prize for Best Supporting Actress.