Danny Dyer made a triumphant return to public life with an appearance at the TV Bafta Awards on Sunday (14 May).
The ‘EastEnders’ actor has been out of the spotlight in recent months, after he was forced to take some time out from the soap.
But as fans prepare to see his character Mick Carter back on screen later this week, Danny donned his best togs to attend the prestigious ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall on London’s Southbank.
He was a handful of ‘EastEnders’ stars present at the awards, after the show was nominated in the Best Continuing Drama category, up against ‘Hollyoaks’, ‘Emmerdale’ and ‘Casualty’.
Danny’s character was suddenly written out of the soap earlier this year when news of his unexpected break was announced.
Mick’s absence was explained on screen by him visiting daughter Nancy in Bulgaria, following a car accident.
Mick will have a lot to deal with when he returns, though, after his mum Shirley sold the freehold of the pub to Max Branning’s firm, without his knowledge or consent.
The businessman is plotting to destroy Walford as revenge for his wrongful imprisonment for the murder of Lucy Beale, and the pub is his first target.
It was previously revealed Mick will come to blows with newcomer Woody Woodward (Lee Ryan) upon coming home.
Danny first arrived in Albert Square in 2014, and hasn’t taken much of a break in the three-year period since Mick took over as landlord of the Queen Vic.
In that time, he has bagged a handful of awards, including Serial Drama Performance at the National Television Awards two years running, and Best Soap Actor at the TV Choice Awards.