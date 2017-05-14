Danny Dyer made a triumphant return to public life with an appearance at the TV Bafta Awards on Sunday (14 May).

The ‘EastEnders’ actor has been out of the spotlight in recent months, after he was forced to take some time out from the soap.

But as fans prepare to see his character Mick Carter back on screen later this week, Danny donned his best togs to attend the prestigious ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall on London’s Southbank.