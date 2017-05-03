Barbara Windsor Reveals Why 'Babs' Biopic Was 'Like Therapy'

Barbara Windsor has admitted that working on her BBC biopic felt like therapy.
The former ‘EastEnders’ star is the subject of a one-off drama, exploring her rise from East End girl to national treasure.
Barbara, who is played by both Jaime Winston and Samantha Spiro in the drama, revealed she was heavily involved with the development of the script, which was penned by former ‘EastEnders’ writer Tony Jordan.
Speaking to The Sun, Barbara said: “I had many meetings with Tony in his West End offices where I would sit on a sofa and he and I would chat about specific moments he had read about in my life – and let’s be honest darling, I’ve had quite a few in my life!
“I guess looking back on it now, it was like going to therapy sessions. Tony sat and listened and soaked up what he said afterwards was the essence of me and that he was hearing the inner Barbara voice talking to him.
“Because I know him so well I allowed myself to talk freely, and I can see that was a great help to him in his research and understanding of the real me.”
It was previously confirmed Barbara will make a cameo appearance in the biographical drama, playing the ghost of her future self.
Actress Jaime Winston told of how surreal the scene was to play, telling Radio Times: “There’s one moment where I’m sitting in the café with her and [first husband] Ronnie Knight and I look across to my older self — real Barbara! — that was very emotional. You don’t often get moments when you’re playing a real person and act in a scene with her.”
‘Babs’ airs on Sunday at 8pm on BBC One. Watch a trailer for the show below...