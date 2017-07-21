Barber Organises Birthday Surprise For 100-Year-Old Customer By Rallying The Local Community

As Jack’s 100th birthday approached, Graham appealed to the local community for help organising a special treat for Jack. Both men were overwhelmed by the community’s response.

“He mentioned he had no family and his wife had sadly passed away, which is never nice to hear,” Graham told LAD Bible .

A 29-year-old barber rallied support among his local community to give his 100-year-old customer a heartwarming birthday surprise.

On 10 July Graham took to Facebook to ask friends, family and members of the local community to give Jack a happy birthday.

“The little old chap I have come in my shop, that I’ve mentioned before that doesn’t have any family - it’s his 100th birthday next Tuesday,” he wrote.

“I’m thinking about getting a cake made for him, 100 years is incredible! Anyone locally able to do this for me please?

“If anyone fancies sending a birthday card to my shop for me to pass on, his name is Jack, he will be very grateful, he’s a lovely bloke.”

It wasn’t long before local resident Ali Wilton offered to make a cake, complete with an icing figure of Jack riding his mobility scooter.