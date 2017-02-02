One teacher has gone above and beyond to make sure his students are pumped to learn.

Barry White Jnr, who teaches fifth grade (the equivalent of year six in the UK) at Ashley Park School in Charlotte, North Carolina, has a personalised handshake for each and every one of his students.

White Jnr told ABC News: “I’m always pumped up and then we start doing the moves and that brings them excitement and pumps them up for a high-energy class.”

Each handshake incorporates special moves, based around the personality of the student. And it’s clear from the video above that every single one of his pupils loves it.

Headteacher of the school, Meaghan Loftus, said: “Barry’s handshakes represent his own authentic take on building those relationships.

“When I walk into my teachers’ rooms, I see the impact of those strong and trusting relationships. When kids know their teacher cares, they are attentive, engaged and driven to be successful.”

Another teacher in Georgia, Mr Bussey, does a similar act with his third grade class. It is thought that it encourages the children to be more interested in learning.

Nice work, guys!