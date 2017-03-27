It’s always a pain when you lose something down the back of the sofa, whether it’s loose change, your mobile or, arguably most annoyingly of all, the remote control.

Fortunately for most, though, we don’t have to go through it on live television, unlike the ‘BBC Breakfast’ presenting team.

Getting their week off to a flying start, presenters Louise Minchin and Dan Walker fronted a segment about the new pound coins on Monday’s show (27 March), though sadly it didn’t take long for Dan’s gift from the Royal Mint to disappear.