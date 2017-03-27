It’s always a pain when you lose something down the back of the sofa, whether it’s loose change, your mobile or, arguably most annoyingly of all, the remote control.
Fortunately for most, though, we don’t have to go through it on live television, unlike the ‘BBC Breakfast’ presenting team.
Getting their week off to a flying start, presenters Louise Minchin and Dan Walker fronted a segment about the new pound coins on Monday’s show (27 March), though sadly it didn’t take long for Dan’s gift from the Royal Mint to disappear.
Speaking to camera while her co-host rummaged behind her, Louise said: “We have a first here, I have my pound coin, Dan has actually lost his… down the back of the sofa.”
He was then shown popping his head up from behind the couch in the studio, explaining: “I just went for the first toss of the new pound coin, to do a heads and tails thing, and it disappeared down here somewhere.”
Oh dear.
This isn’t the only recent case of daytime telly going a bit awry for its hosts, but over on ‘This Morning’ it’s usually unfortunate a double-entendre that has Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield in stitches.
Earlier this month, there were two incidents of a rogue innuendo throwing the pair off track in as many days, thanks to Gino D’Acampo’s “sausage in the hole” faux pas, and an unfortunate slip of the tongue from Holly.
‘BBC Breakfast’ airs every weekday from 6am on BBC One.