Daytime presenter Dan Walker caught himself off guard during Wednesday’s (27 September) ‘BBC Breakfast’, after a slip of the tongue saw him inadvertently dropping the C-bomb while the nation tucked into their breakfasts.

Dan and co-host Naga Munchetty were introducing a travel segment with documentarian Bruce Parry when he stumbled over the word “culture” and… well… you can guess what happened next.

After swiftly correcting himself, Naga was visibly shocked by his slip of the tongue, and attempted to explain the blooper to viewers, explaining: “That was a mixture of country and culture, wasn’t it?”

BBC Dan and Naga shortly after the blunder

The pair then continued their interview with Bruce as if nothing had happened, but - still in a state of embarrassment - Dan later commented on the gaffe on his Twitter page.

😳😳😳#Ooops — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) September 26, 2017

A similar slip-up occurred on the show earlier this month thanks to a mistake from the subtitling team, who suggested the Norfolk town of Cromer was famous for its “crap”, rather than the “crabs” it’s actually known for.

But that’s all nothing compared to what’s been going on over on rival daytime show ‘Good Morning Britain’ this week, where John Prescott reduced Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan to fits of laughter with his sweary interview from the Labour party conference.

During the exchange, Lord Prescott wound up making headlines when he swore long before the watershed, questioned Piers Morgan’s involvement in the phone-tapping scandal and sparked some pretty impressive side-eye from Susanna Reid… all in the space of just 15 minutes.

‘BBC Breakfast’ airs every weekday from 6am on BBC One.

