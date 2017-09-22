An irate college student in the BBC Question Time audience took a swipe at Vince Cable over the 2010 tuition fee hike, telling him: “You have no idea what damage you have done”.

The teenager rounded on the Lib Dem leader during Thursday night’s show, which was held at a college in Bridgwater.

He told Cable: “The trouble is Vince, you come to a college, you’re in a college building and I go to this college. But not once have I heard tonight you say sorry for what your party did. You wear the badge, you’re in the party - just say sorry.

“You’re here, you’re in front of me, can you say sorry?” the teen continued.