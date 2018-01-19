A Question Time audience member sparked raucous applause after demanding to know why transport secretary Chris Grayling continued to work with construction giant Carillion, despite signs the company was failing.

Tens of thousands of jobs were left at risk after the Wolverhampton-based firm was forced into liquidation on Monday.

The business is thought to be involved in hundreds of government projects, including the much-anticipated railway HS2.

As the collapse of the company was discussed on Question Time in Hereford last night, one woman asked: “We’re looking at what went wrong with the company, but my question is more: 'Why did Chris Grayling award them billion pound contracts after there had been a profits warning and a drop in share price?′

“I think that’s the question people want to know.”