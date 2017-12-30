“If you were affected by this programme, please call this number or visit our website for advice.” Sound familiar? If you watched a drama, listened to a radio programme or tuned in to watch any of the soaps this year, then you probably heard a callout along these lines.

The BBC aired 456 of them in 2017 alone and has now revealed how many people got in touch with them for advice on sensitive issues including sexual abuse, female genital mutilation (FGM) and post-traumatic stress disorder.

The corporation directs viewers and listeners to its Action Line service and 431,000 people either visited the site or called in 2017, a huge increase on the 280,000 who did so in the year previous.

Of those, 127,000 were seeking for information and support surrounding sexual abuse, following dramas ‘Three Girls’ and ‘Apple Tree Yard’.