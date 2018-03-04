Temperatures are set to reach double figures in the south of the UK after the ‘Beast From The East’ brought snow misery to thousands.

The mercury is predicted to hit 11C in London on Monday but weather warnings for snow and ice are still in place for parts of north England, Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Orange and yellow alerts for snow and ice are still in place across Ireland until midday on Monday.

Trains in the UK were disrupted over the weekend and National Rail warned passengers to check services before travelling.

The Environment Agency said there was a risk of flooding from surging water levels due to snow melt as temperatures started to rise on Sunday.