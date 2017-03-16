This 'Beauty And The Beast' Wedding Shoot Is Every Disney-Lover's Dream

As ‘Beauty and the Beast’ fever sweeps the nation, a wedding events team in the US has devised the ultimate Disney-lover’s bridal shoot.

The photos, captured at the picturesque Pala Mesa Resort in California, feature all manner of details reminiscent of the Disney classic including a golden dress, enchanted rose centrepiece and chipped teacups.

“My team and I are big Disney fans,” photographer Raelyn Martellino told The Huffington Post UK.