Beavers – nature’s engineers, architects, builders and plumbers - are back in Britain.

Today, Natural England announced that it has approved Forestry Commission plans to release a family of four beavers in the beautiful Forest of Dean, in Gloucestershire, next spring. The two adults and two kits will complement an exciting enclosed scheme in Devon and a trial reintroduction of beavers into the River Otter in 2015.

Until recently, beavers had been absent from England for over 400 years. They were hunted to extinction here (although not elsewhere in Europe) for their thick fur; their glands were also prized for use in medicines and perfumes.

Their release will transform the local environment. These industrious rodents spend their days excavating and logging, rapidly building dams to create deep-water canals and pools in which they hide from predators. The consequences of their work can be truly astounding.

When a beaver builds a dam, it creates extensive wetlands described as the ‘kidneys’ of our landscape. They filter water and improve its quality, clean the air and boost local biodiversity – because once a wetland appears, so will otters, water voles, water shews, dragonflies, kingfishers, woodcock and herons. The wider habitat is transformed, driving botanical and wildlife diversity through more food sources and better places to breed.

In this country, wetlands such as these have been in a state of decline for decades. Releasing beavers will help us reverse this damaging trend in a sustainable way, restoring the natural environment.