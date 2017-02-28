Benedict Cumberbatch Is Returning To Our TV Screens, But Not As Sherlock Holmes

However, he’s not returning as the trusty detective, but instead will play the lead role in the new Sky Atlantic drama ‘Melrose’ .

We’ve got (sort of) good news for ‘Sherlock’ fans in need of their next Benedict Cumberbatch fix, as the actor will be back on TV screens later this year.

The five-episode series will be written by David Nicholls, and will be based on the semi-autobiographical ‘Patrick Melrose’ novels, which were penned by Edward St. Aubyn.

The role has been a longtime dream for Benedict - who will also be an executive producer - as he named Patrick Melrose as the character he would most love to play during a Reddit AMA back in 2013.

Sky have promised that the series will “be a true television saga, both gripping and humourous” and David has shared his excitement in a statement, which reads: “I’ve been a huge admirer of Edward St Aubyn’s novels for years, and can’t wait to bring these dark, witty, brilliant books to the screen.

“Benedict is the perfect Patrick Melrose.”

Meanwhile, ‘Sherlock’ fans face a long wait before seeing the star back in 221B Baker Street with Martin Freeman, and the show’s creator has even suggested that we might have seen the last of the drama.

Production on ‘Melrose’ will begin in July.