Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sherlock may have had his detractors after the most recent series, but it appears he is still much loved across the world.
His contemporary detective has come out top in a poll to discover the BBC’s favourite ever TV character
Of this rapturous reception, Benedict revealed he is “honoured to hear that my portrayal of Sherlock has been internationally recognised as viewers’ favourite BBC TV character”.
He added: “Who would have thought a high-functioning sociopath could be so popular with people all over the world?”
Almost a third of the 7,000 viewers polled from all over the world from France to Australia plumped for Sherlock Holmes as their favourite.
Doctor Who came second with 17.6% of the vote, while Idris Elba’s policeman Luther came third with 12.4%.
‘Sherlock’s falling to his apparent death was also voted the number one ‘most iconic’ BBC moment, followed by vintage comedy Monty Python with their ‘dead parrot’ sketch. Doctor Who’s regeneration (generally, not specifically, it appears) came in third.
Top Ten Favourite British BBC Characters
- Sherlock (29.7%)
- Doctor Who (17.6%)
- Luther (12.4%)
- Basil Fawlty (11.8%)
- The Stig (8.2%)
- Patsy Stone (8.1%)
- Edmund Blackadder (7.4%)
- Hyacinth Bucket (6.1%)
- Vicar of Dibley (5.8%)
- The Daleks (5.6%)
Top Ten Most Iconic BBC Moments
- Sherlock falling to his ‘death’ (26.0%)
- Monty Python Dead Parrot sketch (14.1%)
- The Doctor’s regeneration in Doctor Who (13.1%)
- The Ballroom scene with Prince Andrei and Natasha in War and Peace (12.6%)
- Mr Darcy emerging from the lake in Pride and Prejudice (12.5%)
- Basil Fawlty attacking his car in Fawlty Towers (11.5%)
- Sir David Attenborough and the Gorillas in Life on Earth (10.2%)
- David Brent dancing in The Office (9.5%)
- When the murderer comes from out of the bed in Luther (6.53%)
- Don’t tell him Pike in Dad’s Army (6.50%)
The poll was conducted by BBC Worldwide, the commercial distributor for BBC content across the world.