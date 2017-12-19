25 Hilarious Moments British TV Served Up In 2017

In a year that’s been pretty heavy in the news, thank goodness for TV, which has helped us get through 2017. Whether it’s people falling over, puerile innuendos or the general brilliance of Alison Hammond, there’s been a lot to laugh and smile about in the last 12 months. Here’s just a few of our favourite hilarious moments. 1. When Craig Revel Horwood’s impression of Bruno Tonoli ended spectacularly badly on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’

2. When Ruth Langsford and Anton Du Deke’s Paso Doble took an unexpected turn

3. When this ‘Pointless’ contestant couldn’t hide how she felt about her friend’s stupid answer

4. When Kim Woodburn had a meltdown in the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house

5. When this awkward hug happened on ‘The Apprentice’

6. Basically, everything Elizabeth McKenna did on ‘The Apprentice’

7. When one of Katy Perry’s dancers fell off the stage at the Brits

8. When this little girl just wanted to be on the news

9. When a pony took a dump in the ‘This Morning’ studio

10. When this man invaded the stage on ‘The Voice’

11. When Amber couldn’t believe Georgia had stolen Kem from her on ‘Love Island’

12. When Gemma Collins fell down a hole at the Radio 1 Teen Awards

13. When this happened on ‘The Great British Bake Off’

14. When Paul Hollywood couldn’t hold it together when Julia presented him with this creation. Prue Leith on the other hand...

Channel 4

15. When Katie Price performed on ‘Loose Women’ and Ruth Langsford’s face said it all

16. When ‘EastEnders’ aired a duff-duff that was so bad it was funny

17. When Pat Butcher got stoned on ‘Gone To Pot’

18. When Mel Brooks appeared on ‘The One Show’ and couldn’t get his head around it

19. When Louis Walsh took on a rollercoaster on ‘The X Factor’ and the rollercoaster won

20. When Nigella Lawson out-camped herself with her cocktail making on her Christmas show

21. When Gemma Collins got pissed off for being pissed on on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

22. When Kim Woodburn had nothing but contempt for Phillip Schofield on ‘This Morning’

23. When Ben Ofoedu, Duncan James, Gareth Gates, Jon Lee and Ritchie Neville became Girls Aloud for ‘Let’s Sing And Dance For Comic Relief’

24. When someone played the scissors for Noel Gallagher on ‘Later With Jools Holland’