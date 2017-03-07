He’s worked with some of the biggest names in music, from Miley Cyrus and Britney Spears to Rihanna and Lady Gaga, so it makes perfect sense that will.i.am is teaming up with none other than Beverley Callard for his new music video.
Yes, the ‘Coronation Street’ legend has revealed that will.i.am is keen to film his next effort at the Rovers Return, and he wants Bev and the rest of the cast to join him on set.
This all came about earlier this year, when the former Black Eyed Peas rapper paid a visit to the set of ‘Corrie’, shortly after ‘The Voice’ made the jump to ITV.
Apparently, will.i.am was so taken with the cast that he spoke to them appearing in his next video which, as you can imagine, Beverley seems pretty happy about.
Speaking to the Daily Star, she gushed: “will.i.am told us he does want to film his new video in the Rovers. He has said he is very keen but just needs to find a suitable time.
“He said we can all join in. We’re all so excited.”
If need be, Will could always think about roping Bev in to contribute vocals for the track too - given her past efforts as Cher as ‘Celebrity Stars In Their Eyes’ back in 2004.
Last year, will.i.am let slip in an interview with ‘The Graham Norton Show’ that he had a new album coming in 2017, four years on from his last solo effort, ‘#willpower’.