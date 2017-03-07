He’s worked with some of the biggest names in music, from Miley Cyrus and Britney Spears to Rihanna and Lady Gaga, so it makes perfect sense that will.i.am is teaming up with none other than Beverley Callard for his new music video.

Yes, the ‘Coronation Street’ legend has revealed that will.i.am is keen to film his next effort at the Rovers Return, and he wants Bev and the rest of the cast to join him on set.

This all came about earlier this year, when the former Black Eyed Peas rapper paid a visit to the set of ‘Corrie’, shortly after ‘The Voice’ made the jump to ITV.