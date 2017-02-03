While the world was busy freaking out over the news that Beyoncé’ is pregnant with twins, one woman was having a feast at burger chain Wendy’s.

To celebrate her meal, Chloe Viser recreated Bey’s announcement photo, sharing her food baby with the world.

“I would like to share my love and happiness,” she wrote on Facebook.

“I have been blessed two times over with that Wendy’s 4 for $4 meal.

“I am incredibly grateful that I am not pregnant, just eating good, and I thank you for your well wishes.”