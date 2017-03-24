When Ebony Banks was diagnosed with stage four cancer the teen said she had one wish: to meet Beyoncé.
And thanks to her friends embarking on a social media campaign, the secondary school student, from Houston, Texas, got her wish.
Banks’ classmates began tweeting Beyoncé with their request along with the hashtag #ebobmeetsbeyonce.
It wasn’t long before Queen Bey herself noticed their plea and agree to FaceTime Banks.
Footage of the FaceTime was shared by the Twitter account @Bey_Legion, where it has since been liked more than 10,000 times.
In the video, Beyoncé, who’s also from Houston, can be seen smiling and waving at the teen before saying: “I love you.”
Bey, we can see your halo shining.