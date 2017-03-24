All Sections
    24/03/2017 11:01 GMT

    Beyoncé Grants Teenage Cancer Patient's Wish By Giving Her FaceTime Call

    Bey, we can see your halo.

    When Ebony Banks was diagnosed with stage four cancer the teen said she had one wish: to meet Beyoncé. 

    And thanks to her friends embarking on a social media campaign, the secondary school student, from Houston, Texas, got her wish.

    Banks’ classmates began tweeting Beyoncé with their request along with the hashtag #ebobmeetsbeyonce. 

    It wasn’t long before Queen Bey herself noticed their plea and agree to FaceTime Banks.

    Footage of the FaceTime was shared by the Twitter account @Bey_Legion, where it has since been liked more than 10,000 times.

    In the video, Beyoncé, who’s also from Houston, can be seen smiling and waving at the teen before saying: “I love you.”

     
    Bey, we can see your halo shining. 

