Jay-Z Says Working On Unreleased Joint Album With Beyoncé Was Like Couples Therapy

In his most candid interview yet, Jay-Z has opened up about his relationship with Beyoncé, revealing that they worked on music together following his infidelity.

Beyoncé’s 2015 release ‘Lemonade’ was seen as a semi-autobiographical account of her marriage, with not-so-subtle hints that her husband was guilty of being unfaithful.

He later alluded to this on his most recent release, ‘4:44’, which debuted earlier this year.