The star, who plays Leonard Hofstadter in the CBS comedy, was unharmed by the blaze, as confirmed in a statement to TMZ.

Michael Loccisano via Getty Images Johnny Galecki

Johnny also shared his gratitude for the hard work of the emergency services. He said: “Endless thanks to CalFire and the Sheriff’s Office.

“I know you guys are fighting the good fight to keep us safe. So very relieved no one has been hurt.”