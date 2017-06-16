The ‘Geordie Shore’ star has locked lips with housemate Kieran Lee , as her short stint as a guest on the Channel 5 reality show comes to an end.

Last time she was in the ‘Big Brother’ house, romance blossomed for Marnie Simpson , and this time around, it looks like it’s happened again.

Marnie, who hooked up with former ‘TOWIE’ star Lewis Bloor during her time on last summer’s ‘Celebrity Big Brother’, has been a houseguest for the past three days as part of a task, alongside Gemma Collins and Nicola McLean.

And in scenes taken from Friday’s (16 June) show, the reality TV personality shares a passionate kisse with contestant Kieran.

Marnie had spent all day flirting with him, telling him he had “nice a plump lips”, later adding to Tom Barber that she would like to see him again when he eventually leaves the house.

“I’m going to message him when I get out and say you’re coming with me,” she said.