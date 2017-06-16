Last time she was in the ‘Big Brother’ house, romance blossomed for Marnie Simpson, and this time around, it looks like it’s happened again.
The ‘Geordie Shore’ star has locked lips with housemate Kieran Lee, as her short stint as a guest on the Channel 5 reality show comes to an end.
Marnie, who hooked up with former ‘TOWIE’ star Lewis Bloor during her time on last summer’s ‘Celebrity Big Brother’, has been a houseguest for the past three days as part of a task, alongside Gemma Collins and Nicola McLean.
And in scenes taken from Friday’s (16 June) show, the reality TV personality shares a passionate kisse with contestant Kieran.
Marnie had spent all day flirting with him, telling him he had “nice a plump lips”, later adding to Tom Barber that she would like to see him again when he eventually leaves the house.
“I’m going to message him when I get out and say you’re coming with me,” she said.
They then shared a kiss in the smoking area, where she told him: “That was a nice kiss, I am very happy.”
She added to the rest of her housemates: “It was the best kiss I’ve had all year. Better kiss than Lewis, 100%.”
And when bedtime rolled around, you can guess who bedded down together...
Find out if the pair took things any further in tonight’s ‘Big Brother’, airing at 9pm on Channel 5.