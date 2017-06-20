The three newcomers to the ‘Big Brother’ house have been revealed, ahead of this week’s dating task.
It was previously revealed that, following the impromptu departures of Kayleigh Morris, Arthur Fulford and Sukhvinder Javeed, producers would be chucking in three guests, two of whom will eventually become fully-fledged housemates.
Before we see them make their debut in tomorrow’s (21 June) show, get to know Isabelle, Sam and Savannah a little better below…
Isabelle Warburton
Age: 21
Job: Unemployed
In a nutshell: Isabelle describes herself as being “funemployed” and living off her father’s money, remarking “I want to have the best summer ever. I’m in-between jobs at the moment so why the hell not!”
She’s also going to be a blast from the past for one housemate in particular, having hooked up with Kieran Lee in Ibiza last year... which we’re sure Rebecca is just going to be thrilled about.
Sam Chaloner
Age: 24
Job: Construction worker
In a nutshell: Self-professed “ultimate lad” Sam says his biggest passion is “pulling birds”, and has an eye for older woman, claiming he once got together with his mum’s friend at a hen do.
Sam also once appeared in ‘Ibiza Weekender’, so we’ll have to wait and see whether former holiday rep Ellie Young clocks him from his past stay.
Savannah O’Reilly
Age: 26
Job: Singer
In a nutshell: Savannah divides her time between Dublin, London and LA, and counts Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber among her most famous friends.
A competitive person who says she’s playing to win, Savannah starred on ‘The X Factor’ back in 2014, making it through to the Bootcamp stage.
