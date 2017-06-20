The three newcomers to the ‘Big Brother’ house have been revealed, ahead of this week’s dating task.

It was previously revealed that, following the impromptu departures of Kayleigh Morris, Arthur Fulford and Sukhvinder Javeed, producers would be chucking in three guests, two of whom will eventually become fully-fledged housemates.

Before we see them make their debut in tomorrow’s (21 June) show, get to know Isabelle, Sam and Savannah a little better below…

Isabelle Warburton