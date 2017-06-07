Less than 24 hours in, ‘Big Brother’ has already had its first kiss of the new series, after Lotan Carter and Ellie Young shared a moment together in the hot-tub.

Early in the day, the two had a flirtatious pillow fight, which Lotan suggested had “excited” her.

By that evening, they were spending some time together in the hot-tub, which ended in her kissing him.