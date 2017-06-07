Less than 24 hours in, ‘Big Brother’ has already had its first kiss of the new series, after Lotan Carter and Ellie Young shared a moment together in the hot-tub.
Early in the day, the two had a flirtatious pillow fight, which Lotan suggested had “excited” her.
By that evening, they were spending some time together in the hot-tub, which ended in her kissing him.
Ellie later disclosed to fellow housemate Mandy Longworth that she has a crush on Lotan, admitting: “He can do better than me, he’s stunning!”
When she voiced these concerns to the Dreamboys stripper, he insisted: “People assume I’m arrogant! Looks don’t mean jack to me for starters. I’m not saying you’re not beautiful because you are, your eyes are redonkulous.”
However, when Kayleigh Morris let slip that Ellie had feelings for Lotan, he had mixed feelings, claiming he “wouldn’t bang” her in the house, but did “like” her, claiming: “I turn women fucking crazy. The best advice for her is to stay away from me.”
What a charmer.
At the end of the night, both housemates wound up sharing a bed, with Lotan declaring: “You make me smile, you make me want to be happy a lot!”
As if their romance wasn’t already Shakespearean enough, theirs is a clandestine love, as Lotan is currently a member of the Exiles, while Ellie was granted citizenship by People’s Housemate Tom Barber as part of the first task of the series.
See these scenes play out in Wednesday’s (7 June) ‘Big Brother’, kicking off at 10pm on Channel 5.