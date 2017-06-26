She was seen clashing with both Lotan and Ellie Young in Sunday (25 June) night’s episode, after Lotan threw a drink in the direction of Isabelle Warburton during a row.

In scenes to air in Monday (26 June) night’s episode of the Channel 5 reality show, Deborah is called to the Diary Room to discuss the fight.

Channel 5 Deborah is given a formal warning by Big Brother

She is told her behaviour is deemed to be unacceptable, before being handed an official warning.

It comes after Tom Barber was also handed a “formal and final” warning by bosses over a separate incident the previous day, which saw him sexually intimidate Savannah O’Reilly.

He was given a serious telling off after he and a naked Lotan fell on top of Savannah while she was asleep in her bed, and Tom then forced Lotan to nakedly grind his genitals on Savannah.

Chanelle McCleary was also given a formal warning earlier in the series, after spitting and being aggressive towards Kieran Lee.

Kayleigh Morris was also the first housemate to be removed this year, after making a violent threat during a row with Chanelle earlier this month.

‘Big Brother’ airs at 10pm on Channel 5.

'Big Brother' 2017: Here's Where You've Seen The Housemates Before