‘Big Brother’ viewers are questioning whether Kieran Lee should have received a formal warning in last night’s (13 June) show, after a bust-up with Chanelle McCleary.
After she flicked off his cap in the middle of a row, Kieran fumed: “Who the fuck are you touching? Wow, you’re so lucky you’re a girl, man. Very lucky… wow.
“I swear to fucking god if you’d been a lad… seriously. Stupid little c***.”
Chanelle wound up receiving a formal warning from ‘BB’ producers after spitting in Kieran’s direction, and flicking off his baseball cap, but some viewers are now questioning whether he should also have been reprimanded for his language and intimidating behaviour.
When approached for comment, a ‘Big Brother’ spokesperson told HuffPost UK: “‘Big Brother’ will not tolerate behaviour from any housemate likely to cause offence in the house.”
During her short time in the ‘BB’ house, Chanelle has repeatedly got on the wrong side of her housemates, particularly for invading their space, such as earlier this week when Sukhvinder Javeed accused her of trying to “suffocate” her when she jokingly attempted to pull a bread-bag over her head.
Similarly, Hannah Agboola put Chanelle in her place when she kicked a slipper at her earlier in the series, though in both of these instances, the housemates resolved the matter themselves, without intervention from producers.
Despite her past rows, Chanelle has so far managed to avoid being nominated for eviction, with six housemates currently up for the chop this week.
‘Big Brother’ airs nightly on Channel 5.