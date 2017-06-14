‘Big Brother’ viewers are questioning whether Kieran Lee should have received a formal warning in last night’s (13 June) show, after a bust-up with Chanelle McCleary.

After she flicked off his cap in the middle of a row, Kieran fumed: “Who the fuck are you touching? Wow, you’re so lucky you’re a girl, man. Very lucky… wow.

“I swear to fucking god if you’d been a lad… seriously. Stupid little c***.”