Incredibly tense scenes as the #BBUK housemates learn the results of #GE2017 - The last people in the country to find out the news! pic.twitter.com/i3ZWH5iJd7

‘Big Brother’ fans were left unimpressed during Friday’s (9 June) eviction, when Emma Willis announced the results of the General Election to the housemates.

Viewers have criticised bosses’ decision to let the contestants know the results, which saw Emma telling the group live on air: “While you’ve been locked away safely in the house, you are the only ones who don’t know the result. That is, until now.

“It was not a clear-cut result. Although the Conservatives won the most seats, they do not have a controlling majority. So for now, Theresa May is still the Prime Minister.”

The news that they’d be finding out the results of the election got a mixed reaction from the contestants, with Sukhvinder Javeed letting out an excited gasp and Chanelle McCleary declaring: “I don’t understand politics.”