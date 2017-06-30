Ejected ‘Big Brother’ contestant Lotan Carter has revealed he’s had a tough time since leaving the house, claiming he’s received hundreds of death threats in the past week.
The former stripper was ejected over the weekend due to his aggressive behaviour towards several of his female housemates.
Lotan has now spoken about his removal from the house, revealing the reaction his comments has had on the public.
He told The Sun: “I’ve had death threats. But I would never hurt another human being, let alone a woman.”
Speaking out about his behaviour, he continued: “I never got personal. Yes, I attacked the way Isabelle looks and I’m sorry for that. I truly am. When I said I would destroy her physically and mentally – it was so out of context.
“I would never touch another human being. Let alone a female. Let alone touch someone who’s already got a problem with me and I’ve got a problem with them.
“I’m angry and drunk but I’m not stupid. I never had any intention of doing anything.”
Earlier this week, Lotan revealed that he’d been secretly making trips to hospital during his time in ‘BB’ due to a stomach ulcer that had erupted due to stress, revealing he’d been vomitting blood prior to this removal from the house.
He also claimed that he was in agony during his final day in the house, which he suggested exacerbated the row that eventually led to his removal.
Following Lotan’s exit, four new contestants have arrived in the ‘Big Brother’ house, who missed out on an opportunity to become housemates earlier in the series.
‘Big Brother’ airs nightly on Channel 5.