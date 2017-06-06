One day in, and ‘Big Brother’ has already been hit with its first controversy of the series, after two contestants let the cat out of the bag over the fact that they didn’t even apply for the show.

Back in January, towards the end of the most recent series of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’, presenter Emma Willis told viewers that auditions were now open for the regular series, and that they’d be looking for pairs of people.

But while several of the contestants who were revealed during last night’s (5 June) launch entered the house as part of a duo, several were former reality stars who had appeared on shows like ‘The Ibiza Weekender’ and ‘Ex On The Beach’ - and it now seems some were approached by producers to appear.