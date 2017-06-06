One day in, and ‘Big Brother’ has already been hit with its first controversy of the series, after two contestants let the cat out of the bag over the fact that they didn’t even apply for the show.
Back in January, towards the end of the most recent series of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’, presenter Emma Willis told viewers that auditions were now open for the regular series, and that they’d be looking for pairs of people.
But while several of the contestants who were revealed during last night’s (5 June) launch entered the house as part of a duo, several were former reality stars who had appeared on shows like ‘The Ibiza Weekender’ and ‘Ex On The Beach’ - and it now seems some were approached by producers to appear.
During a conversation aired as part of last night’s live feed, People’s Housemate Tom Barber quizzed Lotan Carter about whether he’d “applied for this”, with the Dreamboys stripper responding with a nonchalant “no”.
Tom then revealed: “I was in Marbella, mate, and I had a message on Facebook.”
As you can imagine, this hasn’t gone down too well with fans of the show:
When contacted by HuffPost UK, a ‘Big Brother’ spokesperson said: “Housemates are discovered in various ways and have to go through the selection process. Live tonight [5 June], Tom was voted in by the public as the final housemate.”
Meanwhile, The Sun has claimed that holiday rep Ellie Young ditched an offer from ‘Love Island’ bosses to appear on ‘BB’, which she’d initially been down to appear in with her ‘Ibiza Weekender’ co-star Hayley Fanshaw, until bosses gave her the opportunity to appear alone.
However, an insider told the newspaper: “She was supposed to be going into ‘Big Brother’ in a pair with Hayley, but was then given the choice to go in on her own.
“She has ditched Hayley and there has been a big a fall out. Hayley is staying in Magaluf doing promo work, but she is on standby for ‘Big Brother’.”
‘Big Brother’ airs nightly on Channel 5.