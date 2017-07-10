Former ‘Big Brother’ host Davina McCall has admitted that even she is glued to this year’s ‘Love Island’.

And in what we’re sure will come as a bit of a blow to Channel 5 bosses, she even compared the ITV2 show to what ‘Big Brother’ “used to be”.

Davina told The Mirror: “’Love Island’ is what Big Brother used to be. It’s got such an amazing buzz about it. I love it.

“I watch it with my 15-year-old, but I wouldn’t let my 10-year-old watch it, put it that way.”