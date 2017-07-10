Former ‘Big Brother’ host Davina McCall has admitted that even she is glued to this year’s ‘Love Island’.
And in what we’re sure will come as a bit of a blow to Channel 5 bosses, she even compared the ITV2 show to what ‘Big Brother’ “used to be”.
Davina told The Mirror: “’Love Island’ is what Big Brother used to be. It’s got such an amazing buzz about it. I love it.
“I watch it with my 15-year-old, but I wouldn’t let my 10-year-old watch it, put it that way.”
‘Love Island’ is currently bringing in some of ITV2’s highest ever viewing figures, but Davina predicted that the show could be going even more mainstream next year, adding: “They are going to go on to ITV next year for sure. They would be lunatics if they didn’t.”
Davina fronted ‘Big Brother’ for 11 series, until she stepped down from the show in 2010, which was its final year on Channel 4.
When it first made the jump to Channel 5, ‘Ultimate Big Brother’ champion Brian Dowling took over presenting duties, until the appointment of current host Emma Willis.
This year, the two reality shows launched on the same night, and while they initially brought in similar numbers of viewers, ‘Love Island’ has since trounced ‘Big Brother’ in the ratings battle, with the latter pulling in its lowest ever figures this series.
Davina isn’t the only celebrity who can’t get enough of ‘Love Island’, with grime star Stormzy, former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher and even Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn passing comment on the show in recent times.