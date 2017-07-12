‘Big Brother’ bosses have confirmed that this year’s series will wrap up four days after ‘Love Island’, despite them launching on the same night. Producers of the Channel 5 show have revealed its final will air on Friday 28 July, while ‘Love Island’ will come to a close with a special live episode on Monday 24 July. According to The Sun, ‘BB’ had initially planned to specifically air the two series finales on the same night.

Barcroft Media via Getty Images 'Big Brother' presenter Emma Willis

ITV/Rex/Shutterstock ﻿Caroline Flack

And while the date for the ‘Love Island’ final is now confirmed, the same can’t be said for this year’s twist. For the past two series, the grand finale has seen the winning couple given the opportunity to either split their prize money between the two of them, or for one to steal the whole thing for themselves. It seems bosses are planning something a bit different this time around, though, as host Caroline Flack almost let slip during an interview on ‘Sunday Brunch’ over the weekend. Before we get to all that, there’s still got two more weeks of ‘Love Island’ action to enjoy, with speculation the group are about to be met with the return of two familiar faces.