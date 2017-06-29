We’ve been waiting for three long weeks, but Hurricane Sue is finally set to sweep through the ‘Big Brother’ house.

As you may recall, this year’s ‘BB’ launch saw viewers given the opportunity to vote in a People’s Housemate, chosen from four possible candidates.

The public wound up picking Tom Barber, with the other three contenders missing out on a spot in the house.

Channel 5 Meet the 'Second Chance Housemates'

However, it’s now been confirmed that the three would-be contestants are now being thrown a lifeline.

Yes, ‘Big Brother’ bosses have announced that Andrew, Simone and Hurricane Sue will all be entering the house tonight (29 June), and we can’t wait to see if Sue lives up to her launch night promise:

The trio will also be joined by Sam Chaloner, who briefly entered the house earlier this month as part of a ‘Blind Date’-inspired task, though he ultimately missed out on a permanent spot in favour of Savannah O’Reilly and Isabelle Warburton.

Channel 5 ﻿Sam is also set to return

The Second Chance Housemates’ arrivals comes following the shock departure of Lotan Carter, who left via the back door after a furious row with his fellow contestants.

Lotan is one of several impromptu exits that have hit the show over the past three weeks, with Kayleigh Morris also being ejected after making threats to Chanelle McCleary.

Plus, Arthur Fulford and Savannah Javeed both chose to leave of their own accord, rather than through the traditional eviction process.

See how their arrival goes down in Thursday’s ‘Big Brother’, which kicks off at 9pm on Channel 5.

