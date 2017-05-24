‘Big Brother’ producers have reportedly ditched this year’s theme, ahead of the new series next month.
Earlier this year, host Emma Willis revealed that they were hoping for the housemates to enter the house in pairs as part of a fresh twist, with the Daily Star suggesting the plan was to have a “double trouble” theme.
However, after this year’s eye logo and trailer were both unveiled, neither of which referenced the idea of pairs, fans began speculating that bosses had ditched the idea of paired housemates altogether - and it now seems they’re right.
An insider told the Daily Star: “It’s looking like the ‘pairs idea’ has either been dropped or maybe altered so only a few housemates are couples and the rest are singles.”
‘Bit On The Side’ host Rylan Clark-Neal previously told HuffPost UK during an interview on ‘BUILD’: “I can say that we were looking for pairs but I can’t say any more than that.
“Whether that means there’s only going to be pairs, or there’s going to be singles, I’ve got no idea. I mean I have, but I’m not telling you.”
Earlier this month, the new ‘Big Brother’ eye was unveiled, featuring a UK flag and various aspects of British culture, including a London telephone box, a teapot and a pro-immigration protest sign.
Bosses said of this year’s theme after its unveiling: “At a time of political upheaval and tough questions about unity in the UK, ‘Big Brother’ brings you an alternative look at Britain.
“The first taste is revealed today with the new ‘Big Brother’ eye, formed from a multi-coloured Union Jack flag, featuring a patchwork of eclectic images representing modern Britain.”
The new series of ‘Big Brother’ is expected to begin in the first week of June, meaning the housemates will not discover who has won the UK election.