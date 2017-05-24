‘Big Brother’ producers have reportedly ditched this year’s theme, ahead of the new series next month.

Earlier this year, host Emma Willis revealed that they were hoping for the housemates to enter the house in pairs as part of a fresh twist, with the Daily Star suggesting the plan was to have a “double trouble” theme.

However, after this year’s eye logo and trailer were both unveiled, neither of which referenced the idea of pairs, fans began speculating that bosses had ditched the idea of paired housemates altogether - and it now seems they’re right.