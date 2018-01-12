Former ‘Big Brother’ housemate Rebekah Shelton has died at the age of 32, it has been confirmed.

Rebekah took part in the 10th series of the reality show in 2009, when it still aired on Channel 4, making it through to the live final.

A statement on her Twitter account on the early hours of Friday morning (12 January) announced the tragic news that she had died “unexpectedly” two days earlier.