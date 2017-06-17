In a shock twist, ‘Big Brother’ lost two housemates on Friday (16 June) night, when Sukhvinder Javeed walked out when her husband Imran was evicted.
Imran became the second person to be voted out of the house and as he made his way up the stairs after saying his goodbyes, Sukhvinder rushed to his side and left as well.
A stunned Emma Willis was on hand to greet the pair for their exit interview, but Sukhvinder missed out on a ‘Best Bits’ montage as her exit was so hasty and unplanned.
During their interview the couple said they always planned to leave together and while Imran was pleased to have gone, he told Emma that “other housemates should have gone first”.
Giving her damning verdict on her fellow housemates, Sukhvinder told the host: “People are selfish and self absorbed and don’t really give a s***t about other people.”
This week’s ‘Big Brother’ saw the introduction of temporary celebrity guests who each got to nominate one housemate for immunity.
Gemma Collins opted for Lotan, Nicola McLean saved Raph and Marnie Simpson choose Kieran - who she shared a snog with earlier this week.
The immune housemates can still nominate next week, but they cannot be put up for eviction.