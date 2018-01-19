You may think cats and dogs are sworn enemies, but if there’s one thing we’ve learned from BBC One’s ‘Big Cats’, it’s that they actually love each other... deep down.

Well, admittedly we didn’t learn that from the show itself - this lesson came courtesy of an army of canine fans of the documentary series, posted on social media.

Twitter users have been sharing the best snaps of their pooches being transfixed by the show, and they’ve been as glued to it as the rest of us.

And quite frankly, looking at them is the purr-fect antidote to those January Blues: