An unlucky learner driver was left shocked after Birmingham police seized her instructor’s uninsured car in the middle of her driving test.

The student - who has not been identified - and her examiner had to be driven back to the exam centre by police on Saturday after officers realised the car had no insurance or MOT.

According to the West Midland’s road policing unit, the woman had been on course to pass the test and had not clocked up a single minor.