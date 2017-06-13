London’s Blackfriars Bridge has become an “absolute shambles” with thousands of cyclists being forced to “squeeze” through one lane due to security barriers put in place following recent terror attacks, groups have complained.

Photos from the bridge early on Tuesday morning showed long queues as cyclists passed through the barriers, which authorities have been criticised for putting too close together.

City Cyclists wrote on Twitter that the barriers on the bridge, which is on the route of Cycle Superhighway 6, are a “good idea” but “they’ve made the bus lane unusable + bike highway and footway way over capacity”.

It added that cyclists had “no issue with the barriers but they need to be done properly”.