Paul O’Grady’s rebooted version of ‘Blind Date’ received a mixed reaction from viewers as it made its debut on Saturday (17 June) night. The classic dating show returned for a brand new series after 14 years off air, having switched from ITV to Channel 5, and with Paul taking over presenting duties from his late friend Cilla Black.

And while fans were full of praise for Paul, many of whom said was the “perfect replacement” for Cilla, others were critical about other aspects of the show.

Bet Cilla was having a lotta lotta laughs looking down on Paul OGrady Did her proud #BlindDate pic.twitter.com/cKB2MutL0W — Susan Taylor (@SUtayl) June 17, 2017

Decent start to #BlindDate. Paul O'Grady is the perfect host. Cilla Black, wherever she may be, will be pleased to know it's in safe hands. — Elliot Gonzalez (@elliot_gonzalez) June 17, 2017

Catching up on #BlindDate and laughing out loud! Love that they've kept it true to the original! Paul O'Grady is a perfect choice! — Jordan Ian Crombie (@jicrombie) June 17, 2017

Paul OGrady is the perfect host for #BlindDate - Cilla would be proud chuck — Linda Studd (@lindastudd) June 17, 2017

Lovely bit of 90's Saturday night nostalgia watching #BlindDate. Paul O'Grady makes a perfect host. Cilla would be proud! — Sarah✨ (@Sazzyness) June 17, 2017

#BlindDate really enjoyed watching this programme. Paul makes it too Cilla would be proud to know her best mate has stepped into her shoes! — Clare (@ClareMBunting) June 18, 2017

Enjoyed #BlindDate & reckon Paul O'Grady was a good choice to present it. Nobody can compare to Cilla Black but a good effort — David Patterson (@DPatz13) June 17, 2017

Tbh there's only one person who could possibly come close & that is Paul O'Grady🌹I loved Cilla & I love Paul #BlindDate #paulogrady #Cilla 💕 pic.twitter.com/waVOkOXqXO — Tina ❄️ (@Tinapeg2) June 17, 2017

Take a bow Paul O'Grady. Cilla would be proud #BlindDate — ChristopherRadcliffe (@radders37) June 17, 2017

The fact the winning contestants were sent on dates to play ping pong and junkyard golf drew particular criticism, especially they used to be sent on exotic holidays on the previous version:

What's going with these cheap dates? Before #BlindDate was revamped, couples went out on luxurious dates but now it's table tennis date. 😑 — Charles Alalibo (@prince_cca) June 17, 2017

Even Paul O'Grady is embarrassed to say where the date will be! They going to play ping pong #blinddate — Andrew Yee (@andrewyee) June 17, 2017

What's with the crappy cheap dates? There awful 🙈 #BlindDate — Emma Crane (@Emma_Crane444) June 17, 2017

Noooo the dates are naff! Where are the golden envelopes you picked! Channel 5 obvs tight! Who sends a date to ping pong #BlindDate — rosalia farrugia (@rosababy) June 17, 2017

This show has seriously had its budget cut #BlindDate #pingpong — Paul McAteer (@Inspired123) June 17, 2017

Ffs a date to play ping pong! What happened to the holidays! Tight bastards 😂😂 #BlindDate — Peter Brown (@petebrown86) June 17, 2017

Jesus, how low is the budget on this show? Go on a date to play ping pong or golf... #BlindDate — Cameron H (@Klopptastic) June 17, 2017

Fans were also missing voiceover from ‘Our Graham’, who has been replaced by Melanie Sykes on the reboot:

Pau is as awesome as usual, but the voice over on the original was what "made the show" the new voice over lady just isn't right. #BlindDate — Jimmy Messer (@OfficialJimmyM) June 17, 2017

I'm turning over, where's our Graham! Melanie just doesn't do it the same #BlindDate — Steven Crook (@ProducerSte) June 17, 2017

It's just not the same without our Graham's quick reminders. Cheap & tacky :( #BlindDate pic.twitter.com/W6yWRGboXT — Coffee Fuelled (@_coffeefuelled) June 17, 2017

Sorry, Mel Sykes is not on a par with "Our Graham" #BlindDate — Martin P-Complainer (@MPComplainer) June 17, 2017

Others also complained the set was too dark and the look and feel of the show felt cheap:

I was looking forward to the 'Blind Date' revival but it looks so cheap & shite — Michael (@michaelwil8on) June 14, 2017

Why is the new blind date filmed in a dark room?! — Timmy Tease (@TimmyTease) June 18, 2017

Really not feeling the studio for #BlindDate - its too dark, needs to be move loved up & cheesy. There's not even a love heart in sight! — Selina Maycock (@SelinaMaycock) June 17, 2017

The new set looks a bit dark #BlindDate — Roger Lee 🍦 (@rogerlee29) June 17, 2017

Why is the new #BlindDate so fucking low budget? A date to play table tennis? Shitty small set. Ugly old fashioned couch. What a let down!! — Riri (@ririx90210) June 18, 2017

Loved #BlindDate last night. Not keen on the set but can't wait to see how the romances develop in future weeks! #GoodJob — Tom Hewitt (@ThomasLiamH) June 18, 2017

Am enjoying the new #BlindDate but they need to change the cheap looking set, it looks awful. — The Fonejacker (@fonejacker83) June 17, 2017

So disappointed by the new #BlindDate. Cheap and nasty — Rory Farrell (@RoryFarrell3) June 17, 2017

Paul kicked off the new series with a tribute to Cilla, who died from a stroke following a fall at her Spanish villa back in 2015. “It’s been 14 years since ‘Blind Date’ has been on our screens and it was presented of course by the late, great and my friend, Miss Cilla Black,” he said. “Let’s hear it for her. The woman who gave me two heart attacks and broke my nose in a jacuzzi. Oh god, I don’t half miss her, I tell you.”

He also used many of Cilla’s catchphrases during the show, including the infamous line, “Contestant number one, what’s your name and where’d you come from?” Paul had previously told HuffPost UK of the nerves he felt about taking the reins of a show so closely associated with his old pal. “It didn’t feel right at first. I thought she just needs to swan out in her leather kecks and do the business. I hadn’t prepared for it, and it was a bit of a shock when I first went in,” he said. “The first episode, when I heard the music stood backstage and they said, ‘please welcome your host…’, I thought it was so odd. Very odd. I expected her to appear and say, ‘what the bloody hell are you doing here?’” ‘Blind Date’ continues next Saturday at 7pm on Channel 5.