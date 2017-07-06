When it was first announced ‘Blind Date’ was returning to our screens, it was promised it would be revamped to feature LGBT+ contestants, and this weekend sees a the first batch of females looking for love.
The Channel 5 dating show is celebrating London’s Pride event on Saturday (8 July) with its landmark episode, which sees 29-year old Alice get to quiz three girls before choosing who she would like to invite on a date.
The Celine Dion superfan has to pick from 26-year-old dog lover Steph, 30-year-old Sarah whose ideal woman in Emma Willis, and New Zealand-born Jan, 31.
You can watch a clip from the episode in the video above...
Speaking about the move to update ‘Blind Date’ with the inclusion of LGBT+ contestants earlier this year, host Paul O’Grady told HuffPost UK: “We’ve moved on, so we had to.
“We haven’t just stuck to boy meets girl in a certain age group, we’ve got people from across the board. It’s great for Channel 5 to do that, because I said we had to have a bit of diversity, otherwise it’s boring.”
Paul took over the reins of the dating show last month, after it was revived by Channel 5, 14 years after it last aired on ITV.
Fans praised him in his role as host, claiming he was the perfect successor to the late Cilla Black, who hosted the show from 1985 to 2003. However, they were much more divided over other parts of the show.
‘Blind Date’ airs on Saturday at 7pm on Channel 5.