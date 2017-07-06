When it was first announced ‘Blind Date’ was returning to our screens, it was promised it would be revamped to feature LGBT+ contestants, and this weekend sees a the first batch of females looking for love.

The Channel 5 dating show is celebrating London’s Pride event on Saturday (8 July) with its landmark episode, which sees 29-year old Alice get to quiz three girls before choosing who she would like to invite on a date.

The Celine Dion superfan has to pick from 26-year-old dog lover Steph, 30-year-old Sarah whose ideal woman in Emma Willis, and New Zealand-born Jan, 31.

You can watch a clip from the episode in the video above...