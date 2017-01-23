An actor has been killed while filming a scene featuring several guns for an Australian band’s music video.
The man died at a bar in the Queensland city of Brisbane while filming the video by hip hop group Bliss n Eso on Monday. Members of the band were not on the set at the time, the group’s management said in a statement.
During the scene, several actors fired their guns and the victim somehow received wounds to his chest, Queensland Police Detective Inspector Tom Armitt said. No one else was injured.
Police did not release the actor’s name, but he has been identified on social media and by several outlets as 28-year-old Johann Ofner.
Construction worker Blake Shaw told AAP he heard a series of loud bangs.
He said: “There was like three gunshots and then about five minutes all the cops came.”
He added he could see money strewn around the bar and the man’s torso covered in blood.
“We could see them (paramedics) working on the guy,” he said.
Ofner, who described himself on Facebook as a stunt action performer, was treated at the scene for more than half an hour but died of chest wounds.
The band had issued a call out searching for actors to play the parts of businessmen, taxi drivers and drug dealers in the music video.
It was not immediately clear whether the guns were loaded with live ammunition or blanks, Armitt said. Blank cartridges can still cause injuries if fired at close range.
“I can’t tell you whether they are live or real firearms,” Armitt told reporters.
“I can’t tell you the type of ammunition that were being used. That will be a subject of the investigation.”
Bliss N Eso, who won an ARIA for Best Urban Album in 2008, issued a statement via Facebook.
They said:
Hi guys,
We are incredibly saddened that a tragic incident has occurred today where a professional stunt person involved in filming our latest music video has passed away this afternoon in Brisbane. We were not on set at the time and our management team are currently working with the police and the production company filming the video to get more details. The three of us are extremely upset and shaken up by this and our hearts and prayers go out to the victim’s family and friends as well as the cast and crew who were involved in the clip today.
Much love,
Bliss, Eso and Izm