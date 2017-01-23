An actor has been killed while filming a scene featuring several guns for an Australian band’s music video. The man died at a bar in the Queensland city of Brisbane while filming the video by hip hop group Bliss n Eso on Monday. Members of the band were not on the set at the time, the group’s management said in a statement. During the scene, several actors fired their guns and the victim somehow received wounds to his chest, Queensland Police Detective Inspector Tom Armitt said. No one else was injured.

Police did not release the actor’s name, but he has been identified on social media and by several outlets as 28-year-old Johann Ofner. Construction worker Blake Shaw told AAP he heard a series of loud bangs. He said: “There was like three gunshots and then about five minutes all the cops came.” He added he could see money strewn around the bar and the man’s torso covered in blood.

Ryan Pierse via Getty Images Bliss n Eso perform during the 27th Annual ARIA Awards 2013

“We could see them (paramedics) working on the guy,” he said. Ofner, who described himself on Facebook as a stunt action performer, was treated at the scene for more than half an hour but died of chest wounds. The band had issued a call out searching for actors to play the parts of businessmen, taxi drivers and drug dealers in the music video. It was not immediately clear whether the guns were loaded with live ammunition or blanks, Armitt said. Blank cartridges can still cause injuries if fired at close range.