Clemson University researchers have confirmed our worst fears - blowing out candles does result in more bacteria on your birthday cake.

1,400% more bacteria, to be precise.

While it’s pretty gross, it shouldn’t be cause for alarm or a reason to change tradition as most people have immune systems capable of fighting off the germs that make their way onto the cake.

In fact, we interact with far more germ-ridden things on a daily basis, such as the buttons on ATM machines or computer keyboards.

So the next time you’re asked to blow out candles, don’t hold back. (Just make sure you don’t blow too hard, like this lady...)