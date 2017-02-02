The ‘Blue Peter’ Time Capsule Has Been Dug Up… Three Decades Too Early

Readers of a certain age will fondly remember the moment ‘Blue Peter’ presenters Katy Hill and Richard Bacon buried a time capsule back in 1998. Inside ‘The Millennium Time Capsule’ (to give it its full and correct title), were 90’s treats including a Tamagotchi (remember those?), a Tellytubbie, a France 1998 World Cup football, a Spice Girls CD and the obligatory Blue Peter badge. Aaaaah, what a time to be alive.

Rex Richard Bacon and Katy Hill

The intention was for the capsule to remain buried under The O2 (née The Millennium Dome) in London until 2050, but unfortunately, it’s already been unearthed, a whole 33 years too early, thanks to builders working at the site . Whoopsie. Former ‘Blue Peter’ presenter Katy Hill shared the unfortunate news on Twitter, writing: “#TBT to the #BluePeter Time Capsule I buried at @TheO2 w @richardpbacon for 2050 – except builders JUST dug it up!”

#TBT to the #BluePeter Time Capsule I buried at @TheO2 w @richardpbacon for 2050 - except builders JUST dug it up! 😂 pic.twitter.com/VYY86NxfNA — Katy Hill (@KatyHillTV) February 2, 2017

A spokesperson for the BBC said: “Although a little earlier than anticipated, we’re looking forward to sharing these memories with our viewers and making new ones as we return the capsule to the earth so that it can be reopened in 2050 as originally planned.” A rep for The O2 added: “The team at The O2 and our contractors ISG have been searching for the Blue Peter Time Capsule since we started construction work in 2016. “We found it yesterday but sadly it was accidently damaged during excavations. The capsule and its contents are safely stored in our office, and we’ve let the team at Blue Peter know. “We’re going to work with them to either repair or replace the capsule and bury it again for the future.” And quite right too.