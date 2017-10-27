‘Blue Planet II’, the sequel to Sir David Attenborough’s 2001 landmark natural history series, premieres on BBC1 on Sunday (29 October). The landmark seven-part series promises to bring viewers face to face with new creatures and landscapes beneath the waves, using cutting edge new technology.

BBc

The facts and figures involved in making the highly-anticipated follow-up to ‘Blue Planet’ are mind-boggling, and the stories the crew has recounted are almost as unbelievable as the discoveries they’ve made. Prepare to have your mind blown... 1. It took four years to film and produce That’s a whole presidential term. 2. The logistics involved are colossal The team mounted 125 expeditions in 39 countries, on every continent, across every ocean. That’s a whole lot of time spent underwater. 3. 6,000 hours to be precise The crew filmed everywhere from familiar shores to the deepest seas.

BBC

4. They went deep So deep in fact, that the crew uncovered many discoveries new to science. 5. They filmed a sea within a sea The crew captured a sequence of eels diving in and out of an underwater lake. 6. The crew had lots of new toys to play with New technology used in the new series includes bubble-less diving equipment that allows the cameramen to swim underneath whales, and light-detection cameras that can capture phosphorescent rays.

BBC

7. Some of the creatures caught on camera are straight out of ‘Star Wars’ These include leaping blennies - fish that live almost exclusively on land - and giant trevally that snatch seabirds out of mid-air. 8. The crew spent 1,000 hours in submersibles All in order to film the ocean’s final frontier - Earth’s ‘inner space’ - the deep. 9. That’s 1,000 metres under the sea And the maximum depth current technology can go.

BBC

10. No one can go to the loo whilst in the deep So they have to hold it for 10 hours. IN WATER. 11. We still know relatively little about life in our oceans It’s said we know less about the depths of our own planet than we do the surface of Mars. 12. Only three humans have ever gone deeper underwater than the ‘Blue Planet II’ crew They are two guys in the 1960′s, Don Walsh and Jacques Piccard, and more recently ‘Titanic’ and ‘Avatar’ director James Cameron.

BBC

13. There were some seriously hairy moments Producer Orla Doherty recounts a particularly scary incident that took place as they filmed in the deep. She explains: “We noticed water gathering in the bottom [of the sub]. We were 450 metres deep, so it was 45 minutes back up to the surface. All sorts of things go through your mind – there’s a giant crack and it’s just going to go. There isn’t a way out. There’s no happy ending. “It took 20 minutes to figure out where the water was coming from, and how to stop it getting in. That was an exciting 20 minutes. The pilot noticed one of the inlets on a pressure gauge wasn’t quite watertight. So it was a seep, not a crack or hole that could rupture, and it was just a case of sealing it off. “The pilot asked if I wanted to go straight back to the surface now and I said ‘No, let’s stay down and get on with our day’s work!’ Every single dive into the deep is a precious thing.” 14. Never underestimate an ocean-dwelling creature. In the opening episode, a little tuskfish picks up a clam in its mouth and proceeds to smash it open on a special clam-opening divot that it has found in a piece of coral. In other words, it uses a tool. 15. Whales and dolphins have an annual get-together One sequence captures the moment an enormous pod of false killer whales come upon a similarly enormous pod of bottlenose dolphins, and have a good old catch-up. They speak in dolphin language, hang out and catch fish. Apparently they do this every year.

BBC